Sleepless in Seattle musical put on ice

The forthcoming stage adaptation of Sleepless in Seattle has been postponed indefinitely.

Sleepless the Musical was due to open at Theatre Royal Plymouth on April 1, however a statement confirmed that "an illness within the producer's family and overwhelming unexpected circumstances" meant the show's scheduled dates have been cancelled.

The statement added that producers hoped to have further news of the show's future next year.

The musical is produced by Michael Rose and David Shor, in association with Marc Toberoff and the Bord Gais Energy Theatre.

It was due to star Danny Mac, Carley Stenson, Jennie Dale and Cory English, with dates set for Salford and Dublin after Plymouth. There were also plans for a West End transfer.

Sleepless has music by Robert Scott, lyrics by Brendan Cull and a book by Michael Burdett. It was due to be directed by Morgan Young.