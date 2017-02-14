Shortlist announced for Wales Theatre Awards 2017

National Dance Company Wales, Theatre Clwyd and Welsh National Opera are among the companies nominated for the Wales Theatre Awards 2017.

The awards, which are shortlisted by critics in Wales, celebrate the best theatre, dance and opera created and presented in Wales in the past year.

Constellation Street at the Other Room will compete against Hijinx Theatre’s Meet Fred, Wonderman at National Theatre Wales and Wales Millennium Centre, and Theatre Clywd’s Insignificance for best English-language play.

In the best opera production category, Welsh National Opera’s Figaro Gets a Divorce is up against WNO Youth Opera’s Kommilitonen!, Music Theatre Wales’ The Devil Inside, and La Voix Humaine, a co-production between Wales Millennium Centre and Welsh National Opera for Festival of Voice 2016.

Alan Harris, Karin Diamond, Matthew Bulgo, and Nicola Reynolds will all compete for the best English-language playwright prize, with Bethan Marlow, Meic Povey, Wyn Mason and Angharad Price making up the Welsh-language shortlist.

The full list of nominations can be found here.