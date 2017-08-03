Shoreditch cereal cafe musical in development at Other Palace

A musical about an infamous cereal cafe in Shoreditch is one of two new productions to be developed by Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Other Palace.

Spilt Milk, inspired by the Cereal Killer Cafe in east London, which was targeted in anti-gentrification riots, will have a public sharing at the London theatre on August 11 at 10.30am.

It features book and lyrics by Jacob Dorrell and Tom Ling and an indie-pop-rock score by Adam Dickinson and Jennifer Hague.

The second work in progress production to be announced is Ever Onward, inspired by Sutton Vane’s play Outward Bound with a book by Susannah Pearse and music and lyrics from Tim Connor.

Ever Onward, set in Britain in 1925, will have a public performance on November 24 at 2pm.

Both productions were discovered during a Pitch Day held on May 24, which offered artists and creative teams the chance to show 20 minutes of their work to the Other Palace’s artistic director and programming team.

Paul Taylor Mills, artistic director at the Other Palace, said: "I am thrilled that we have been able to, within the first six months of operating, find two brilliant new musicals to support and develop. This is at the heart of what we want to achieve at the Other Palace and I'm looking forward to working with the teams behind these two new projects."