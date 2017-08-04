Shakespeare’s Globe executive producer takes role at York Theatre Royal

Executive producer at Shakespeare’s Globe Tom Bird is to leave his role to become executive director at York Theatre Royal.

Bird, who has held his position at the Globe in London since 2012, will replace Liz Wilson at York Theatre Royal, who stepped down from her chief executive role in June.

He said: "I am absolutely thrilled to be joining York Theatre Royal. The theatre is inspirational for the way it engages its community and I look forward to continuing and developing that work, while also making an impact nationally and internationally.”

Emma Rice, artistic director of Shakespeare’s Globe, said: “Tom Bird is an exceptional producer, leader and colleague.

“He is one of the brightest stars in the industry and combines the rare qualities of a fierce intellect, a curious mind and an ability to listen, change and adapt. We will miss him terribly at Shakespeare's Globe, but our loss is York's gain.”

She added: “We cheer him into this exciting new adventure with thanks, respect and heartfuls of love!”

Simon Glinn, a specialist in arts business, is acting as interim executive director at York Theatre Royal until Bird takes up his post in December.