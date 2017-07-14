Shakespeare’s Globe announces first live cinema broadcast

Shakespeare’s Globe will broadcast its upcoming production of King Lear live to cinemas in September.

The screening will mark the theatre’s first live cinema broadcast, and will take place on September 21.

The Globe is partnering with Cinema Live for the screening, which has previously distributed theatre productions including The Crucible starring Richard Armitage, Ghosts with Lesley Manville and Stephen Sondheim musical Merrily We Roll Along.

Although the Globe has not presented a live cinema broadcast, their production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream was live-streamed on BBC iPlayer in September 2016.

King Lear will star Kevin McNally, and will be directed by Nancy Meckler.