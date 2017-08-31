Scottish stars back campaign to redevelop Edinburgh’s King’s Theatre

Actor and comedian Elaine C Smith and entertainer Allan Stewart are two of the high-profile names announced as cultural ambassadors for the £25 million campaign to transform the King’s Theatre in Edinburgh.

They have pledged their support for plans to redevelop the 110-year old theatre, which were first announced earlier this year.

The project is being overseen by the Festival City Theatres Trust, the charitable organisation that runs the theatre on behalf of its owners, City of Edinburgh Council.

It it hoped the council and Heritage Lottery Fund will each contribute £5 million to the project, on top of £5 million generated from the theatre’s own development fund and money generated through fundraising.

The King’s Theatre dates back to 1906, and is one of Scotland’s oldest theatres.

Plans for the redevelopment include retaining the building’s Edwardian heritage features while modernising the front-of-house and backstage facilities, replacing the raked stage and improving access for stage sets and scenery.

Author Ian Rankin, who is also supporting the campaign, commented: “I always enjoy my visits to the King's Theatre. But like other buildings of its vintage, it would benefit from a bit of TLC. This is our chance to shape the King's for future generations.”

Broadcaster and actor Grant Stott, another cultural ambassador, said: “To have been invited to be a cultural ambassador for the King’s capital campaign is something that I am so very proud of. I care so much about this building and to play any part in helping to get her back shining once again is nothing but a complete honour.”

If plans go ahead, the King’s Theatre will close for 18 months to undergo its transformation from 2021. Full details of the redevelopment will be announced by the trust in 2018.