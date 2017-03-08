Andrew Lloyd Webber’s School of Rock is to hold open auditions to find its next cast of child performers.

The West End musical, which opened in November 2016, is seeking children aged eight to 12 to appear in the production.

Applicants must be under 5ft tall and are invited to submit a video playing an instrument of choice or singing a short pop or rock song.

Open auditions will take place on eight dates between March and November in locations across the country, the first being on March 25 in Cardiff.

Parents can register interest for their child at www.schoolofrockthemusical.co.uk/opencall.