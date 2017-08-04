School of Rock to hold open auditions in London and Liverpool

Andrew Lloyd Webber musical School of Rock is to hold open auditions in London and Liverpool for its children’s cast.

It comes as the West End musical welcomes a new young cast and announces an extension at the New London Theatre until January 2019.

School of Rock will be holding open two open calls later this year in its search for new members of the band to star in the show.

It has previously held auditions nationwide, including for the London production's original cast.

The Liverpool auditions will take place on September 23, with further auditions in London on November 20 and 22.

Performers must be between eight and 12 years old and play the drums, piano or electric or bass guitar.

Joining the cast on August 26 are three new teams of thirteen child performers that make up the band. They will appear alongside lead actors Gary Trainor, Florence Andrews, Oliver Jackson and Preeya Kalidas.

The production, which opened in 2016, has also announced a fourth extension and is now booking until January 13, 2019.

School of Rock has music by Lloyd Webber, with lyrics by Glenn Slater and a book by Julian Fellowes. It is directed by Laurence Connor and produced by Andrew Lloyd Webber for the Really Useful Group and Warner Music Group and Access Industries with Madeleine Lloyd Webber as executive producer.