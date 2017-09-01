Sarah Lancashire pulls out of James Graham’s Labour of Love

Sarah Lancashire has pulled out of the world premiere of James Graham’s Labour of Love “on doctor’s advice”.

She will be replaced by Tamsin Greig in the role of Jean Whittaker in the play, which looks at the founding of New Labour.

Greig will star alongside Martin Freeman, Rachael Stirling, Kwong Loke, Dickon Tyrrell and Susan Wokoma in the production, which is directed by Jeremy Herrin.

It was previously due to start previews at the Noel Coward Theatre on September 15, with press night on September 25. However, it will now open on September 27, with press night on October 3.

Labour of Love is a co-production between Headlong and the Michael Grandage Company.