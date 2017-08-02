Samantha Bond to star in UK premiere of Florian Zeller’s The Lie

Samantha Bond will star in the English language premiere of Florian Zeller’s The Lie at the Menier Chocolate Factory.

Bond will play Alice, who sees her friend’s husband with another woman. The play will be translated by Christopher Hampton, who previously translated Zeller’s The Mother, The Father and The Truth.

Lindsay Posner directs, with design by Anna Fleischle, lighting by Howard Harrison, sound by Gregory Clarke and music by Isobel Waller-Bridge.

It runs from September 14 to November 18 with press night on September 27.