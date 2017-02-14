Samantha Barks and Arthur Darvill to star in Honeymoon in Vegas at the Palladium

Samantha Barks and Arthur Darvill are to star in the UK premiere of Jason Robert Brown's Honeymoon in Vegas.

The concert production, by the London Musical Theatre Orchestra, will be conducted by Brown himself and will see Barks and Darvill appear as Betsy and Jack in the show.

The concert, which takes place on March 12 at the London Palladium, will be the first time the musical has been staged in the UK.

It will be performed by the 30-strong orchestra and a full cast that is yet to be announced.

Honeymoon in Vegas, which has a book by Andrew Bergman, is the first concert in the orchestra's 2017 season, and will be followed by a concert production of Leonard Bernstein’s Candide in July.