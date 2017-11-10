The following statement has been issued by Old Vic chief executive Sally Greene:

In recent weeks a number of allegations have come to light involving Kevin Spacey that have

shocked and appalled me, and everyone who works within the entertainment and arts industry.

There can be no place for this kind of behaviour within this or any other industry.

I have championed the Old Vic for 20 years, and it makes me sick to my stomach to think

that people may have suffered from harassment or abuse as a result of their association with

the theatre.

Kevin Spacey worked as artistic director of the Old Vic theatre between 2004 and 2015. The

Old Vic has commissioned external advisors to review the theatre’s involvement with him,

respond to any complaints that emerge about his conduct, and identify lessons that can be

learned for the future. I cannot comment on that investigation while the process is ongoing, as I

am rightly not in control of the investigation and do not want to risk prejudicing its findings.

I would like to make it clear that prior to the emergence of these recent claims, I was unaware

of any allegations involving Kevin Spacey, or any form of sexual impropriety, whether

connected to the Old Vic or not.

Since the point that I led the bid to save the Old Vic from closure, in 1998, and established a

charitable trust to safeguard its future, I have held the honorary and unpaid role of chief

executive of the theatre. It is one of a number of roles that I perform within my wider business

portfolio of arts and entertainment institutions, which occupy the majority of my time.

As part of a wider plan to turn the Old Vic into a world-leading arts institution, I brought in

Kevin Spacey as artistic director, in 2004. Prior to this point, I had encountered him only at

industry events, and I had no knowledge whatsoever about any concerns regarding his

behaviour. Had I known, I would never have appointed him.

During Kevin Spacey’s time at the Old Vic, I was obviously pleased with the critically acclaimed

performances he put on, and appreciative of the added profile he brought to the

theatre. However, our relationship was purely professional and I would not consider myself ever

to have been close to him on a personal level.

Given my wide business portfolio, in each of the venues with which I am involved, I rely on

having a professional team in place, who work diligently and tirelessly to handle day-to-day

management. Had anyone raised any complaints with me about inappropriate or potentially

unlawful behaviour, I would have acted swiftly to address them.

I would echo the statements issued by the Old Vic, and urge anyone who feels they have a

complaint that they felt unable to raise before to come forward.

Alongside the rest of the theatre industry, the Old Vic is committed to providing a safe and

supportive environment, free from prejudice, harassment and bullying of any sort. Any

behaviour that contravenes this goal will not be tolerated.

I am also committed to reviewing processes at the other venues within my portfolio. I will

continue to take an active role in ensuring that the current and next generations of artists and

support staff feel safe, confident, and proud to be part of Britain’s world-leading theatre

community.