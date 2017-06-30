Sadiq Khan: Funding London arts ‘benefits whole country’

London mayor Sadiq Khan has defended the proportion of arts funding that goes to the capital.

Khan claimed it disappoints him when London’s benefits to the rest of the country are not recognised.

His comments come just days after major London institutions the National Theatre, the Royal Opera House and the Southbank Centre suffered a 3% cut to their Arts Council England funding, so that money could be diverted elsewhere.

The Arts Council’s decision follows long-held complaints that arts subsidy is overly weighted towards the capital. However, its latest funding announcement saw a 4% swing in favour of areas outside London.

Khan said: “The arts in London impacts arts across the country. It’s not a zero-sum game. I’m not saying we deserve a bigger slice of the cake for the sake of it. I’m saying that actually, if the arts in London does well, the whole country benefits.

“It disappoints me when people don’t recognise the huge benefit London brings to the country.”

He added: “A lot of artists from around the country come to London first to sharpen their tools, and then they go elsewhere. London getting decent funding for arts benefits the whole country for a whole host of reasons.”

However, Khan did say that he welcomed the fact that some London theatres had benefited in the Arts Council’s latest funding round. These include the Bush and Tricycle Theatres, which both saw uplifts in their grant.

Khan was speaking as he launched the London Borough of Culture initiative, to champion arts in the capital.