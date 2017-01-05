Ruth Mackenzie is line to take over the artistic directorship of the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, becoming the first woman to lead the organisation.

Mackenzie, currently artistic director of the Holland Festival, is expected to succeed Jean-Luc Choplin in the position, which he has held since 2004.

Mackenzie's previous roles have also included director of the 2012 Cultural Olympiad, general director of the Manchester International Festival and artistic director of Chichester Festival Theatre.

She will become the first woman to lead the theatre, which opened in 1862.

Her appointment still needs to be ratified by the theatre's administrative board next week, but MacKenzie has been confirmed as the chosen candidate by Paris' city government, which operates the Chatelet.

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo also tweeted her support for Mackenzie, claiming she had been chosen for her experience, and her "ambitious and innovative" artistic ideas.

The Chatelet is preparing for two years of closure, from March, for a renovation. MacKenzie will continue at the Holland Festival until 2018, when she will take up her role in Paris.