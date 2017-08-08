RSC to hold massive costume jumble sale

The Royal Shakespeare Company is selling more than 10,000 items of costume in a one-off jumble sale event next month.

Costumes, shoes, hats and accessories will be available to buy from £1, with individual items from RSC productions stretching back 20 years.

RSC costume sale. Photos: Lucy Barriball 1 of 7

Coats used in the 2008 production of Hamlet, starring David Tennant, will be on sale, as will costumes from the RSC's productions of Othello in 2015, starring Hugh Quarshie and the Greg Hicks-led Julius Caesar.

Profits will go towards the fundraising efforts for RSC's new costume workshop, which it is estimated will cost £8.7 million.

Alistair McArthur, RSC head of costume, said: “Costumes are an essential part of any production here at the RSC. People are often surprised to learn that we create the vast majority of them ourselves in our costume workshops.

"I am very proud of the talented team that makes the costumes: all their skills, and the diverse range of costumes they make, will be reflected in the items in this costume jumble sale."

Entry to the sale costs £3 and it will take place at the RSC's former rehearsal rooms on Arden Street, Stratford-upon-Avon, on September 23.