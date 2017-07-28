RSC eyes £8.7m costume workshop overhaul

The Royal Shakespeare Company has submitted plans for an £8.7 million refurbishment of its costume-making workshops.

Planning documents state that the current facilities in Stratford-upon-Avon are “no longer fit for purpose” and are in need of “urgent repair”.

The proposed refurbishment would see the key heritage buildings retained and improved, parts of some of the newer buildings demolished, and one and two-storey extensions built.

The workshops would also be linked up to the RSC’s offices on Chapel Lane, allowing the department to be opened up to the public for tours for the first time.

A lift and more toilets, including accessible facilities, will be added, along with open workspaces to make the building more accessible.

The proposals, submitted to Stratford-on-Avon District Council, also include a new front entrance for the workshops.

Additionally, “unattractive concrete slabs” around the building will be replaced by greenery to improve the environment for staff working there.

Overall, the refurbishment would improve the currently “poor” working conditions for staff, including “unbearable heat” and lack of space, and constraints that sometimes “restrict the workshop to out-of-date processes”.

The total cost of £8.7 million for the project includes construction, heritage conservation and the relocation of approximately 30 staff, so that operations can continue during the renovation.

Arts Council England has provided £2.1 million towards the project, and the RSC will be launching a fundraising campaign in September to raise the majority of the money needed.

The plans have been developed in consultation with Historic England and Stratford council’s conservation officer. The target date for planning officers to make a decision on the proposals is September 25.

Head of the costume department Alistair McArthur told the Stratford Observer: “The works are very necessary, we’re bursting at the seams in here.

“Staff can barely move, the heat is unbearable and using fans just blows everything about.

“We’d still like to retain the building’s character and the artistic feel of the department, but we hope it will feel a bit less industrial.”