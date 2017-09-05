Royal Welsh College and Bristol Old Vic Theatre School to hold joint New York showcase

The Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama and Bristol Old Vic Theatre School are to present a joint graduate showcase in New York next month.

It is the second time the Royal Welsh College has taken a showcase to New York, following its inaugural visit last year.

BOVTS will now also take part in the presentation this year, on October 16.

Staged at an Off-Broadway theatre, the showcase will feature international acting and musical theatre graduates from both colleges, and will be open to agents, casting and industry guests.

All students performing in the showcase are able to work in the US.

The showcase will take place at the Pershing Square Signature Theater Center at 1pm and 7pm on October 16.