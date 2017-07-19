Rose Bruford launches Berlin-based theatre courses

Rose Bruford College of Theatre and Performance in London has launched a selection of new postgraduate courses, including two programmes taught in Berlin.

The drama school is collaborating with the London International School of Performing Arts to run a master’s degree in devising theatre and performance and a master of fine arts in advanced devising practice, both based in Berlin.

Additionally, Rose Bruford has introduced an MA/MFA actor performer course to be taught at theatre company Theatre Delicatessen’s central London premises.

It integrates western European conservatoire performer training with central and eastern European ensemble practices, and each year the programme will incorporate an ‘intercultural artistic expedition’ to research performance traditions and practice in other countries.

These three courses follow the previously announced MA in collaborative theatre making curated by Told by an Idiot.

The four new courses will form part of a broader Global Faculty at Rose Bruford, which will be focused on collaborations and partnerships between theatre companies, educational institutions and practitioners from around the world.

Rose Bruford plans to expand the Global Faculty with the addition of further postgraduate programmes, subject to validation.

In 2018, it plans to launch courses in actor musicianship and theatre for young audiences, which will be based in the UK, as well as an international theatre programme with the National Theatre Institute in Connecticut, which will include study in London, the USA and Moscow.

Niamh Dowling, head of the school of performance at Rose Bruford, said: “The achievement of our own independent degree-awarding powers and gold standard undergraduate teaching excellence award heralds an exciting new phase for Rose Bruford College as we develop new postgraduate programmes to meet the aspirations of contemporary, globally-focused theatre practitioners.

“With our own degree-awarding powers we can create the postgraduate programmes we believe in, embedded within the international theatre community, offering demanding professional practice alongside rigorous critical thinking and practice as research.”

Auditions for the courses will take place over the summer for the first intake in October 2017.