Rogue agency crackdown as government appoints dedicated enforcer

The government has appointed its first director of labour market enforcement as part of a major crackdown on minimum wage violations and unscrupulous employment practices.

David Metcalf will be the first person to hold the position, which will be focused on overseeing a tougher fight against exploitation in the workplace.

It comes as figures from last year revealed that complaints against rogue entertainment agencies spiked in 2016, with 10 times as many complaints as the year before.

Areas in which theatre industry figures have previously warned of exploitation include small-scale theatre, pantomime companies and festivals such as the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The new appointment comes as three agencies – the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority, the Employment Agency Standards Inspectorate and HM Revenue and Customs' national minimum wage enforcement team – begin centralising their intelligence.

This will enable the new director to "draw up an annual strategy targeting sectors and regions which are vulnerable to unscrupulous employment practices", said a press statement from the Department for Business, Innovation and Skills.

The EAS is the body tasked with investigating complaints against agencies, including those in the entertainment sector.

Figures released by BIS revealed that 144 complaints were made about agents by actors, extras and other entertainers over the past 12 months – the most in a single year since 2007.

A £1.7 million campaign raising awareness of the national minimum and living wages will also be launched later this month ahead of planned increases coming into force on April 1. The campaign hopes to ensure that the UK's lowest-paid workers receive the correct rates of pay when they increase, and advise them on what to do if they do not.

The current national living wage for those aged 25 and over is set to increase from £7.20 to £7.50 per hour from April, while the national minimum wage – for those under 25 – will also increase.

Metcalf said that while the UK is by and large a fair and safe place to work, "there are still rogue employers who exploit their workers and undercut honest businesses".

"As the government has made clear, this will not go unpunished," he added.

The measures are part of the new Immigration Act, which means businesses that mistreat their workers can now face criminal prosecutions and prison sentences of up to two years.