Robert Lindsay and Pippa Haywood among finalists for BBC Audio Drama Awards

Robert Lindsay, Pippa Haywood and Danny Sapani are among the finalists of this year's BBC Audio Drama Awards, with nods also for writers James Fritz and Al Smith.

Lindsay and Sapani have been nominated in the best actor category, for A Play for the Heart and A Raisin in the Sun respectively. They are up against Timothy Watson for The Archers.

Haywood is nominated for best actress for her performance in Tess in Winter, alongside The Archers' Louiza Patikas, and Christine Bottomley, for The Sky is Wider.

James Fritz's Comment Is Free is up for best single drama, alongside Jump Blue by Hannah Silva, and The Sky Is Wider by Linda Marshall Griffiths.

Fritz is also nominated in two other categories, for best audio drama script by a new writer, and best audio drama script, both for Comment Is Free.

Al Smith's Life Lines is nominated for best audio drama series, alongside The Archers (Helen's trial week) by Tim Stimpson, and Tracks by Matthew Broughton.

John Peacock's adaptation of True West, by Sam Shepard, is up for best adaptation alongside Roald Dahl: Going Solo, adapted by Lucy Catherine, and Emile Zola: Blood, Sex and Money, adapted by Oliver Emanuel, Martin Jameson, Lavinia Murray and Dan Rebellato.

The Audio Drama Awards, now in their sixth year, will take place on January 29 at the BBC Radio Theatre, hosted by Lenny Henry.

The nominations in full:

Best single drama

Comment Is Free by James Fritz, producer Becky Ripley

Jump Blue by Hannah Silva, producers Nicolas Jackson and Steve Bond

The Sky Is Wider by Linda Marshall Griffiths, producer Nadia Molinari

Best audio drama (series)

The Archers (Helen’s trial week) by Tim Stimpson, editor Sean O’Connor

Life Lines by Al Smith, producer Sally Avens

Tracks by Matthew Broughton, producers James Robinson, Helen Perry and Abigail le Fleming

Best adaptation

Emile Zola: Blood, Sex and Money adapted by Oliver Emanuel, Martin Jameson, Lavinia Murray and Dan Rebellato, producers Gary Brown, Pauline Harris, Nadia Molinari, Polly Thomas, Kirsty Williams

Roald Dahl: Going Solo adapted by Lucy Catherine, producer Helen Perry

True West by Sam Shepard, adapted by John Peacock, producer Celia de Wolff

Best actor

Danny Sapani, A Raisin in the Sun

Robert Lindsay, A Play for the Heart

Timothy Watson, The Archers

Best actress

Christine Bottomley, The Sky Is Wider

Pippa Haywood, Tess in Winter

Louiza Patikas, The Archers

Best supporting actor/actress

Ralph Ineson, Black Dog

Valene Kane, The Stroma Sessions

Joe Sims, Life Lines

Best debut performance from an actor or actress

Christina Ritter, North

Katie West, Oranges Are Not the Only Fruit

Lee Rufford, The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner

Best use of sound

Mary Rose, sound by Peter Ringrose, Ross Burman, Alison Craig, producer Abigail le Fleming

The Sky Is Wider, sound by Steve Brooke, producer Nadia Molinari

Tracks, sound by Nigel Lewis, producers James Robinson, Helen Perry and Abigail le Fleming

Best scripted comedy

Guilt Trip by Felicity Montagu, Olivia Nixon and Katherine Jakeways, producer Jane Berthoud

Secret Kebabs by Christine Entwisle, producer Kirsty Williams

The Strange Vanishing of Julian Quark by Tom Wainwright, producer Sasha Yevtushenko

Best comedy with a live audience

Mae Martin’s Guide to 21st Century Sexuality by Mae Martin, producer Alex Smith

Mark Steel’s in Town: Stockport by Mark Steel, producer Carl Cooper

Robert Newman’s Entirely Accurate Encyclopaedia of Evolution by Rob Newman, producer Jonathan Harvey

Best online/non-broadcast

Baker’s End: The King of Cats, Bafflegab Productions

Doctor Who: Absent Friends, Big Finish Productions

Torchwood: More Than This, Big Finish Productions

Imison award for best audio drama script by a new writer

James Fritz for Comment Is Free

James Meek for The Virtues of Oblivion

Jonny O’Neill for Community Service

Tinniswood award for best audio drama script

Timothy X Atack for The Stroma Sessions

Oliver Emanuel for A History of Paper

James Fritz for Comment Is Free