Robert Lindsay and Pippa Haywood among finalists for BBC Audio Drama Awards
Robert Lindsay, Pippa Haywood and Danny Sapani are among the finalists of this year's BBC Audio Drama Awards, with nods also for writers James Fritz and Al Smith.
Lindsay and Sapani have been nominated in the best actor category, for A Play for the Heart and A Raisin in the Sun respectively. They are up against Timothy Watson for The Archers.
Haywood is nominated for best actress for her performance in Tess in Winter, alongside The Archers' Louiza Patikas, and Christine Bottomley, for The Sky is Wider.
James Fritz's Comment Is Free is up for best single drama, alongside Jump Blue by Hannah Silva, and The Sky Is Wider by Linda Marshall Griffiths.
Fritz is also nominated in two other categories, for best audio drama script by a new writer, and best audio drama script, both for Comment Is Free.
Al Smith's Life Lines is nominated for best audio drama series, alongside The Archers (Helen's trial week) by Tim Stimpson, and Tracks by Matthew Broughton.
John Peacock's adaptation of True West, by Sam Shepard, is up for best adaptation alongside Roald Dahl: Going Solo, adapted by Lucy Catherine, and Emile Zola: Blood, Sex and Money, adapted by Oliver Emanuel, Martin Jameson, Lavinia Murray and Dan Rebellato.
The Audio Drama Awards, now in their sixth year, will take place on January 29 at the BBC Radio Theatre, hosted by Lenny Henry.
The nominations in full:
Best single drama
Comment Is Free by James Fritz, producer Becky Ripley
Jump Blue by Hannah Silva, producers Nicolas Jackson and Steve Bond
The Sky Is Wider by Linda Marshall Griffiths, producer Nadia Molinari
Best audio drama (series)
The Archers (Helen’s trial week) by Tim Stimpson, editor Sean O’Connor
Life Lines by Al Smith, producer Sally Avens
Tracks by Matthew Broughton, producers James Robinson, Helen Perry and Abigail le Fleming
Best adaptation
Emile Zola: Blood, Sex and Money adapted by Oliver Emanuel, Martin Jameson, Lavinia Murray and Dan Rebellato, producers Gary Brown, Pauline Harris, Nadia Molinari, Polly Thomas, Kirsty Williams
Roald Dahl: Going Solo adapted by Lucy Catherine, producer Helen Perry
True West by Sam Shepard, adapted by John Peacock, producer Celia de Wolff
Best actor
Danny Sapani, A Raisin in the Sun
Robert Lindsay, A Play for the Heart
Timothy Watson, The Archers
Best actress
Christine Bottomley, The Sky Is Wider
Pippa Haywood, Tess in Winter
Louiza Patikas, The Archers
Best supporting actor/actress
Ralph Ineson, Black Dog
Valene Kane, The Stroma Sessions
Joe Sims, Life Lines
Best debut performance from an actor or actress
Christina Ritter, North
Katie West, Oranges Are Not the Only Fruit
Lee Rufford, The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner
Best use of sound
Mary Rose, sound by Peter Ringrose, Ross Burman, Alison Craig, producer Abigail le Fleming
The Sky Is Wider, sound by Steve Brooke, producer Nadia Molinari
Tracks, sound by Nigel Lewis, producers James Robinson, Helen Perry and Abigail le Fleming
Best scripted comedy
Guilt Trip by Felicity Montagu, Olivia Nixon and Katherine Jakeways, producer Jane Berthoud
Secret Kebabs by Christine Entwisle, producer Kirsty Williams
The Strange Vanishing of Julian Quark by Tom Wainwright, producer Sasha Yevtushenko
Best comedy with a live audience
Mae Martin’s Guide to 21st Century Sexuality by Mae Martin, producer Alex Smith
Mark Steel’s in Town: Stockport by Mark Steel, producer Carl Cooper
Robert Newman’s Entirely Accurate Encyclopaedia of Evolution by Rob Newman, producer Jonathan Harvey
Best online/non-broadcast
Baker’s End: The King of Cats, Bafflegab Productions
Doctor Who: Absent Friends, Big Finish Productions
Torchwood: More Than This, Big Finish Productions
Imison award for best audio drama script by a new writer
James Fritz for Comment Is Free
James Meek for The Virtues of Oblivion
Jonny O’Neill for Community Service
Tinniswood award for best audio drama script
Timothy X Atack for The Stroma Sessions
Oliver Emanuel for A History of Paper
James Fritz for Comment Is Free