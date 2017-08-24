Richard McCabe to lead cast of Robert Harris Imperium plays at RSC

Richard McCabe is to star in the Royal Shakespeare Company's adaptation of The Cicero Trilogy by Robert Harris.

McCabe, who won both Olivier and Tony awards for his role in Peter Morgan's The Audience, will play Marcus Tullius Cicero in the production.

It will be presented as six plays, performed in two parts; Imperium Part I: Conspirator and Imperium Part II: Dictator.

He will be joined by Siobhan Redmond, who will play opposite him as Cicero's wife Terentia.

The cast also includes Joseph Kloska, who will play Cicero's servant Tiro.

Adapted by Mike Poulton and directed by Gregory Doran, it runs in the Swan Theatre from November 16 to February 10, with press night on December 7.