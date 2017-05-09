Rich List 2017 reflects rising wealth of theatre’s elite

Cameron Mackintosh's wealth has increased by £30 million in the past year, making him the 111th richest person in the UK.

According to the Sunday Times' Rich List, an annual survey of the 1,000 richest people in the UK, Mackintosh is worth £1.18 billion.

The Sunday Times reported that Mackintosh's company made £27.8 million profit on a turnover of £146.7 million in 2015/16.

It comes as Mackintosh prepares to bring US musical Hamilton to London, where it opens in a refurbished Victoria Palace Theatre in November.

Mackintosh is the highest-ranking theatre figure in this year's list, 70 places above Andrew Lloyd Webber, whose fortune is estimated at £740 million, up by £25m from last year's figure.

Lloyd Webber now has 30 productions playing worldwide, with The Phantom of the Opera having grossed £4.1 billion at the box office over its lifetime.

In past year, Lloyd Webber has also celebrated becoming the first composer to have four shows running concurrently on Broadway since Rodgers and Hammerstein.

The most recent list also sees Elton John's wealth rise by £10 million, to £290 million, putting him at 402nd place in the listings, while lyricist Tim Rice came in at number 738, with a fortune of £152 million.