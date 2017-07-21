Rhys Ifans to star in Old Vic’s A Christmas Carol

Rhys Ifans is to star in a reworked version of A Christmas Carol at the Old Vic.

Ifans will lead the cast as Ebenezer Scrooge, in a new adaptation of the Charles Dickens play by Jack Thorne.

It opens at the London theatre on November 29, with previews from November 18.

Directed by Old Vic artistic director Matthew Warchus, the production has design by Rob Howell, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker and music by Christopher Nightingale.

It runs until January 20, with further casting to be announced.