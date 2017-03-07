Report calls on Sadiq Khan to protect London’s grassroots arts venues

The London Assembly has urged mayor Sadiq Khan to focus on protecting grassroots arts venues in the capital as part of a new report on regeneration in the city.

In a series of recommendations on the role of culture in regeneration, Khan is advised “to identify venues that have local significance” and assess the likely impact of planning applications on these venues. The report also calls on the mayor to ensure that culture is supported in both inner and outer London.

Khan’s proposals for a London Borough of Culture are also supported. The report recommends the prize is awarded every two years to “the borough that best promotes a sustainable vision of culture” by a panel of experts from London’s cultural and creative scene.

Navin Shah, chair of the London Assembly Regeneration Committee, which published the report, said: “London is globally renowned as a city of culture. Culture has the power to regenerate places, but due to rising land values, running costs and reduced public funding, cultural venues and communities are increasingly threatened.

“Regeneration must also protect and deliver culture. The mayor has a key role to play but we also need to make sure that local communities truly lie at the heart of all cultural regeneration projects.”

Other key observations and recommendations in the report include: