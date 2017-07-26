Radio 4’s Saturday Review saved after BBC U-turn

The BBC has back-pedaled on its decision to axe one of Radio 4's flagship arts programmes, Saturday Review.

The Corporation announced in April that Saturday Review would cease to be broadcast from September, making way for a weekly round-up episode of daily arts show Front Row.

However, Radio 4 controller Gwyneth Williams has now confirmed that the station has decided to retain the programme as part of "Radio 4's distinctive overall arts and cultural offer".

Williams said: "The initial decision to close Saturday Review was a difficult one to make, but after a great deal of consideration I will be keeping the show on air at this time.

"Bearing in mind the challenging financial climate I am glad that, for now, I’m able to have both Front Row and Saturday Review as part of Radio 4’s ambitious and wide-ranging arts content.”

Its presenter, Tom Sutcliffe, tweeted that he was delighted by the news and "very grateful to Radio 4 for rethinking".

Saturday Review is broadcast at 7.15pm on Saturday nights, with Front Row at the same time on weeknights.