BBC Radio 4’s Front Row gets TV spin-off

BBC Radio 4 arts programme Front Row will be broadcast weekly on television, the Corporation has announced.

It will air weekly on BBC2 alongside the existing daily radio broadcast, with confirmed regular presenters including Nikki Bedi, Amol Rajan and Giles Coren.

Currently, Front Row airs every weekday evening at 7.15pm on Radio 4 and has a weekly audience of 2.1 million.

The television version will air for seven weeks, and the production team will work closely with the existing Radio 4 programme team. Some interviews will be shared between the two programmes.

The BBC’s director of arts Jonty Claypole said: “Radio 4’s Front Row is an outstanding programme. It is able to reflect the latest developments in UK culture as it happens - and isn’t afraid to set the agenda too, bringing us into contact with some of the greatest artists and practitioners each weekday.

“By expanding its footprint with BBC2 and enhancing its digital presence, we will connect an even wider audience with the very best arts and culture right across the country.”

Front Row will also expand its digital offering from the autumn, with behind-the-scenes videos and other content made available online.

In April the BBC announced it was axing its other Radio 4 arts programme Saturday Review, to be replaced by a digest edition of Front Row. The decision was later reversed.

The television broadcast will be produced by Scotland-based Pacific Quay productions, which is a part of the BBC’s commercial production company BBC Studios.