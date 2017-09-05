Punchdrunk returns with six-hour London production

Punchdrunk has announced a new London show, inspired by Aeschylus' lost play The Kabeiroi.

It is the company's first major show in the UK since The Drowned Man: A Hollywood Fable, which ran in London for a year between 2013 and 2014.

Kabeiroi is inspired by the remaining fragments of Aeschylus' play about the women of Lemnos, and will take place at multiple locations across London.

Audiences will experience the show, described as a six-hour "theatrical adventure" in groups of two, marking a departure from its recognised format of shows that play to big audiences.

The show will start and end in different locations, and audiences are asked to bring a contactless payment card or topped up Oyster card to the performance.

Kabeiroi is directed by Punchdrunk artistic director Felix Barrett.

It will take place from September 26 to November 5, and tickets will only be available via a ballot.

The ballot is now open and will close on September 10 at 6pm.

Punchdrunk's recent shows include a Shanghai production of Sleep No More, which broke box office records when it opened, and a show for young people, Against Captain's Orders, which was created through its education arm Punchdrunk Enrichment.