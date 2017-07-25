Public invited to take pictures of Royal Court’s Road in Instagram photo call

London’s Royal Court is inviting members of the public into the theatre to photograph its forthcoming production of Road.

It is the first time the Royal Court has held a social media call, which encourages attendees to capture scenes of the Jim Cartwright play on their smartphones to share on social media.

It is being billed as an opportunity to photograph scenes it would not be possible to see as an audience member and gain exclusive insight into the production, whose cast Michelle Fairley, Mark Hadfield and Faye Marsay.

Last year, the London Coliseum hosted what it described as an Instagram photocall, forgoing the traditional practice of inviting professional photographers into shoot images of a dance production at the venue.

The Road social media call will take place on Wednesday, July 26, at 5pm. For more information on how to attend click here.