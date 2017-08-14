Prom Kween, Monica Dolan and The Fall win second batch of The Stage Edinburgh Awards

Musical comedy Prom Kween is one of three new performances to win The Stage Edinburgh Awards 2017.

The show, produced by Aine Flanagan, tells the story of a non-binary student who wins a prom-queen contest in the US. It runs at the Underbelly Cowgate until August 27.

Prom Kween is performed by Rebecca Humphries, Sam Swann, William Donaldson, Lucy Pearman, Daniel Millar and Tim Gardner.

The Stage critic Paul Vale said: “Prom Kween is a genuinely funny feel-good show. Behind the glitter and the pop culture references it is a thoughtfully constructed musical comedy boasting a few subversive touches to keep the audience on its toes.

He added: “Its message is of huge import too, underlining the peculiar disparity between US government policy and popular culture at the moment.”

Humphries said: “To win an award that recognises our company ethos and team spirit makes us incredibly proud. It is fitting, because without the input of each and every one of us during the rehearsal process the show wouldn't be what it is."

BAFTA-winning actor Monica Dolan and the company of The Fall were also recognised in The Stage Edinburgh Awards 2017.

Dolan won the award for her performance in The B*easts, which she has also written.

The show, about a woman who allowed her eight-year-old daughter to get breast implants, runs at the Underbelly Cowgate until August 27.

The Stage’s reviews editor Natasha Tripney said: “Dolan performs The B*easts with devastating precision, landing each emotional note with skill.

“That it is her own debut play as a writer makes it doubly impressive. It’s a challenging, morally knotty piece and the poise, restraint and power she brings to the material is considerable.”

Dolan said it was “a great surprise” to win the award.

She added: “When you write, you are embarrassed to show people [as you are] in the dark as to whether it might connect with anyone in the smallest way. You are at the start of such a faltering, uncertain journey. You never have any idea of something like this happening. So, thank you for this.”

The Fall, which runs at Assembly Hall until August 27, tells of events at the University of Cape Town in March 2015, when students militated to remove a statue of Cecil Rhodes from campus.

The cast includes Ameera Conrad, Oarabile Ditsele, Zandile Madliwa, Thando Mangcu, Sizwesandile Mnisi, Sihle Mnqwazana and Cleo Raatus.

Critic Thom Dibdin said: “This was a real ensemble performance. Each of the seven performers created a strong and evolving character, but they all worked together, supporting each other as a chorus for the good of a brilliantly expressive piece of theatre.”

Conrad said it was an “honour” to be recognised in the awards, adding: “We work very hard every night to remind ourselves why we need to tell this story and who it is that we carry with us when we step on to that stage.”

She said: “Every night we put ourselves at service to the stories of black students in South Africa, and black people all over the world; stories that are more important now than they have ever been in light of the resurgence of white supremacy and white nationalism.”

The Stage Edinburgh Awards are presented throughout the festival, with winners announced every Monday.