Production news round-up: Wonderland musical cancels tour and Gina McKee cast in Boudica play

This week's production news includes the cancellation of the remainder of the tour dates for Wonderland the Musical. Other news includes casting for the tour of Beautiful - The Carole King Musical and the announcement that Gina McKee will star in a new play at Shakespeare's Globe.

Plays

Long Day’s Journey Into Night, starring Jeremy Irons and Lesley Manville, will transfer to the West End next year. The show ran at Bristol Old Vic in 2016 and moves to Wyndham’s Theatre from January 27 to April 8, 2018, with press night on February 6.

Author: Eugene O’Neill

Director: Richard Eyre

Design: Rob Howell (set), Peter Mumford (lighting), John Leonard (sound)

Producers: Bristol Old Vic, Fiery Angel

Gina McKee is to star in new play Boudica at Shakespeare’s Globe. The Notting Hill star will appear alongside Joan Iyiola, Forbes Masson and Samuel Collings in the play, which runs from September 8 to October 1, with press night on September 13.

Author: Tristan Bernays

Director: Eleanor Rhode

Design: Tom Piper

Music: Jules Maxwell

Producer: Shakespeare’s Globe

Florian Zeller’s The Lie will have its English-language premiere at London’s Menier Chocolate Factory. It is the latest play by the French writer to be translated for the British stage. It runs from September 14 to November 18, with press night on September 27.

Translation: Christopher Hampton

Director: Lindsay Posner

Design: Anna Fleischle (set), Howard Harrison (lighting), Gregory Clarke (sound)

Music: Isobel Waller-Bridge

Producer: Menier Chocolate Factory

New plays by Stacey Gregg, Sebastian Barry and Belinda McKeon will feature in the 60th Dublin Theatre Festival alongside playwright Enda Walsh’s second opera – The Second Violinist – and a new work from Rough Magic. Nina Raine’s Tribes will have its Irish premiere at the festival – which runs in September and October. Shows also include Woyzeck in Winter and David Greig’s The Suppliant Women.

Actor and comedian Josie Lawrence will star in a new production of Mother Courage and Her Children. It runs at London’s Southwark Playhouse from November 2 to December 9, with press night on November 6.

Authors: Bertolt Brecht, Tony Kushner (translation)

Director: Hannah Chissick

Producer: Danielle Tarento

London’s Bush Theatre has announced casting for its new season. Ruby Bentall, Joe Bannister and Amy Lennox will appear in Ramona Tells Jim, which runs from September 20 to October 21. The cast of Of Kith and Kin, which also runs at Sheffield Theatres, includes Joanna Bacon, Donna Berlin, James Lance, Chetna Pandya and Joshua Silver.

London’s Yard Theatre has announced its autumn/winter season. It includes the return of This Beautiful Future from November 2 to the 25. Other highlights include Now 18, a festival of new writing featuring performances from artists including Rosana Cade and Eilidh Macaskill, Stacy Makishi, Emma Frankland and Katy Baird. The Yard is also teaming up with Fierce Festival to present GetInTheBackOfTheVan’s production of Frankenshow, and Erin Markey’s Boner Killer.

Charlie Hardwick will lead the cast of a new production of Sid and Viv at London’s Theatre503. It will run from August 30 to September 30.

Author: Philip Correia

Director: Jonny Kelly

Cast: Patrick Driver, Aimee Kelly, Joe Blakemore, Ryan Nolan, Sarah Balfour

Producer: NorthSEE Theatre

Children’s show Stick Man has announced a UK tour, opening in High Wycombe on September 2. It will visit locations including Watford, Glasgow, Nottingham, Southport and Milton Keynes, before finishing in Birmingham on January 12, 2018.

Authors: Benji Bower (music), Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (original book)

Director: Sally Cookson

Producers: Scamp Theatre and Freckle Productions

More than 100 Manchester City fans will appear in We’re Not Really Here: A Football Opera at Contact in Manchester from September 20 to 23.

Producer: Kyle Walker

Ian Dixon Potter’s play The Test, about artificial intelligence, will be performed at the White Bear Theatre in London from September 19 to 30.

Director: Ian Dixon Potter

Cast: Natasha Killam, Duncan Mason, Zara Banks

Producer: Golden Age Theatre Company

Big Foot, a show about “becoming a man” featuring grime music and Guyanese folk stories, will tour from October 4 to November 10. It will visit locations including Peterborough, Poole, Derby, Manchester, London, and Leicester.

Author: Joseph Barnes-Phillips

Director: Dominic Garfield

Producer: Black Theatre Live and Stratford Circus Arts Centre present

Musicals

Bronte Barbe will play Carole King in the UK tour of Beautiful – The Carole King Musical. She will be joined by Kane Oliver Parry, Amy Ellen Richardson and Matthew Gonsalves. It opens on September 9 and visits locations across the UK until June 2018.

Authors: Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Cynthia Weil, Barry Mann (music), Douglas McGrath (book)

Director: Marc Bruni

Producers: Paul Blake, Sony/ATV Music Publishing and Mike Bosner, in association with Michael Harrison

Wonderland the Musical has cancelled the remaining 24 performances of its tour. The production was due to visit Wolverhampton, Richmond and Bournemouth, where it was scheduled to run until August 19.

Authors: Frank Wildhorn (music), Jack Murphy (lyrics and book), Gregory Boyd (book)

Director: Lotte Wakeham

Producer: Neil Eckersley

Other

Jude Law will take to the stage with young artists at London’s Lyric Hammersmith, as part of a fundraising gala for the theatre on September 24. Hosted by Mel Giedroyc, Lyric Fest will also feature performances from Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Joe Stilgoe, Vikki Stone and Deanna Rodger.

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Hamlet is to return to cinemas later this year, two years after its run at the Barbican. It will be reshown by National Theatre Live at more than 2,500 cinemas globally on October 5.