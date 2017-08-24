Production news round-up: Full casting for Young Marx and Menier Chocolate Factory to revive Barnum

Plays

Full casting has been announced for Young Marx, the first production at Nicholas Hytner and Nick Starr's new theatre. Nancy Carroll, Laura Elphinstone, Eben Figueiredo, Nicholas Burns and Tony Jayawardena join the previously announced Rory Kinnear and Oliver Chris. It runs from October 18 to December 31, with press night on October 26.

Author: Richard Bean

Director: Nicholas Hytner

Producer: Bridge Theatre

Read the original story

Dominic Dromgoole’s Oscar Wilde season at the Vaudeville Theatre in the West End is to be broadcast live to cinemas, beginning with A Woman of No Importance, starring Eve Best, on November 28. It will be followed by Lady Windermere's Fan, directed by Kathy Burke, which will be broadcast on March 20. The final two productions in the season, An Ideal Husband and The Importance of Being Earnest, will be broadcast later in 2018. They will be distributed by event cinema specialists More2Screen.

Read the original story

Latin American theatre festival CASA has announced the full programme for its 2017 festival at the Arcola Theatre and Southwark Playhouse in London from September 3 to October 28. UK Week, a repertory season of brand new full length works by Latin American artists living in the UK will include Autoreverse by Florencia Cordeu, Stardust by Columbian artist Miguel Hernando Torres Umba and Blackboard Theatre, and Where to Belong by Victor Esses. CASA will also include a performance of Here We Cook with Love by award-winning chef Martin Morales.

All the Things I Lied About, a performance about lies, is embarking on a UK tour, opening in Aldeburgh on September 16. It will visit locations including Norwich, Glasgow, Oxford, and Cardiff, running until October 18.

Author and performer: Katie Bonna

Director: Joe Murphy

Producer: Paul Jellis

Rattle Snake, a new play about domestic abuse, will run at Newcastle’s Live Theatre from September 21 before touring to venues including York Theatre Royal and London’s Soho Theatre. It is the follow up to drama Key Change.

Author: Catrina McHugh

Director: Charlotte Bennett

Producer: Open Clasp, Live Theatre, York Theatre Royal

A new production of The Tempest featuring Malawian music will tour the UK from September 27 to October 29, visiting venues including Belfast’s Mac and Theatre Royal Winchester, with press on September 29 at Greenwich Theatre in London.

Author: William Shakespeare, adapted by Kate Stafford

Director: Kate Stafford

Producer: Bilimankhwe Arts

All the Little Lights, a play about three underprivileged girls, will run at London’s Arcola theatre from October 10 to November 4, with press night on October 12.

Author: Jane Upton

Director: Laura Ford

Producer: Fifth Word

Musicals

The Menier Chocolate Factory in London is to revive Cy Coleman’s circus-themed musical Barnum. It runs from November 25 to March 3, with press night on December 5.

Author: Cy Coleman (music), Michael Stewart (lyrics), Mark Bramble (book)

Director: Gordon Greenberg

Producer: Menier Chocolate Factory

Read the original story

Andy Coxon will lead the cast of the 50th anniversary production of rock musical Hair. It runs at the Vaults in London from October 11 to January 13.

Author: Galt MacDermot (music), James Rado (lyrics), Gerome Ragni (lyrics)

Director: Jonathan O’Boyle

Cast includes: Daniel Bailey, Adam Dawson, Patrick George, Jammy Kasongo, Jessie May, Natalie Green, Laura Johnson, Shekina McFarlane, Robert Metson, Liam Ross-Mills, Koryann Stevens and Kirsten Wright

Producer: Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment, Ollie Rosenblatt for Senbla, Joseph Houston and William Whelton for Hope Mill Theatre

Read the original story

A musical about cuts to arts subjects in schools, The State of Things, will run at London’s Brockley Jack theatre from September 7 to 23, with press night on September 13.

Author: Elliot Clay (music and lyrics), Thomas Attwood (book)

Director: Thomas Attwood

Producer: The AC Group

Desmond O’Connor’s musical Royal Vauxhall, imagining Freddie Mercury, Kenny Everett and Princess Diana on a night out at the London pub, will tour the UK from August 27 to October 5. It visits venues including Slung Low in Leeds, the Wardrobe Theatre in Bristol and the Barbican in York.

Author: Desmond O’Connor

Director: Lucy Wray

Cast: Carrie Marx, Joe Morrow, Desmond O’Connor

Other

The Waterfront Theatre Festival, a new outdoor festival of theatre and performance, will take place in Plymouth until August 27. It has been produced by Plymouth-based company Drake’s Drummers.