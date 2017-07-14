Production news round-up: Royal Court new season and People, Places and Things casting announced

Recent production news includes a new season announcement from London's Royal Court Theatre and the lead casting for the upcoming UK tour of People, Places and Things. Arlene Phillips will direct a charity gala for the victims of Grenfell Tower, while Titanic the Musical has announced its first ever UK tour.

Plays

Lyndsey Turner will direct the world premiere of Dennis Kelly’s Girls and Boys in the Royal Court’s new season, which also includes the return of Lola Arias’ Minefield – opening the season from November 2 – and a revival of Rita, Sue and Bob Too, directed by Max Stafford-Clark. Vicky Featherstone will direct four productions, including Simon Longman’s Gundog, while Dawn Walton will direct Black Men Walking in March 2018.

Lisa Dwyer Hogg has been cast as Emma in the upcoming UK tour of People, Places and Things. The play tours from September 22 to November 25, visiting venues including Home in Manchester, Oxford Playhouse and Bristol Old Vic. Press night is September 28.

Author: Duncan Macmillan

Director: Jeremy Herrin

Producers: Headlong, National Theatre, Home and Exeter Northcott Theatre

A new adaptation of The Snow Queen with Paperfinch theatre company has been announced as part of Theatr Clwyd’s Christmas season. The version by Joe Bunce will show at the Welsh theatre from December 15 to January 6. Other highlights include a new rock’n’roll production of Sleeping Beauty and Theatr Clwyd and HighTide’s Heroine.

Russell Tovey and Mark Bonnar are among actors who will perform a series of monologues curated by Mark Gatiss at London’s Old Vic Theatre. Sara Crowe, Jack Derges, Ian Gelder, Kadiff Kirwan, Gemma Whelan and Fionn Whitehead will also perform. They take place on July 28 and 31.

Authors: Matthew Baldwin, Jon Bradfield, Jackie Clune, Michael Dennis, Brian Fillis, Mark Gatiss, Keith Jarrett and Gareth McLean

Directors: Mark Gatiss, Max Webster, Joe Murphy

Producers: The Old Vic, BBC Studios and Pacific Quay Productions

Chris Ellison and Robert Duncan are to join the cast of A Judgement in Stone, which tours later this year. The cast also includes Sophie Ward, Deborah Grant, Shirley Anne Field, Antony Costa and Ben Nealon. The second leg of the tour being on September 4 at Oxford Playhouse.

Authors: Simon Brett, Antony Lampard

Director: Roy Marsden

Design: Julie Godfrey (set), Malcolm Rippeth (lighting), Dan Samson (sound)

Producer: Bill Kenwright

The Red Lion, a play set in the dressing room of a football club, will transfer to London’s Trafalgar Studios following a run at the Live Theatre in Newcastle. It will show from November 1 to December 2.

Author: Patrick Marber

Director: Max Roberts

Producer: Live Theatre and Trish Wadley

Cressida Bonas will star in a play about writer George Orwell’s wife. Mrs Orwell will show at the Old Red Lion Theatre in London from August 1 to 26.

Author: Tony Cox

Director: Jimmy Walters

Cast: Peter Hamilton Dyer, Rosie Ede, Edmund Digby Jones, Robert Stocks

Producer: Old Red Lion Theatre

Tanya Moodie is to reprise her role in Trouble in Mind, in a transfer to the Print Room at the Coronet. The production originally ran at Theatre Royal Bath, and will open in London on September 14.

Author: Alice Childress

Director: Laurence Boswell

Around the World in 80 Days will show at London’s Cadogan Hall for a limited five week run from August 2 to September 2.

Author: Jules Verne, Laura Eason (adaptation)

Director: Theresa Heskins

Producer: The New Vic Theatre

International theatre company Forced Entertainment has announced a tour of its new production Real Magic. The production will show at Edinburgh from June 27 to July 2, before touring to locations including Cambridge, Birmingham, and Manchester from November 7 to December 1.

Producer: Forced Entertainment

Performance artist Jonny Woo has confirmed his alternative Royal Variety Performance will return for two dates this year. Jonny Woo’s Un-Royal Variety will feature new work from Lucy McCormick, as well as performances by Bourgeois and Maurice, Christeene and operatic comic Jayde Adams. It takes place at Hackney Empire on November 3 and 4.

Camden People's Theatre is to host a festival exploring transgender, non-binary and gender-queer issues. Called Come As You Are, its programme is led by a new show by Milk Presents called Bullish. The festival runs for three weeks in September.

Shit-faced Shakespeare will perform its first ever British Sign Language interpreted performance of Much Ado About Nothing at London’s Leicester Square Theatre on July 22.

Author: William Shakespeare, Lewis Ironside

Director: Stacey Norris

Producer: Shit-faced Shakespeare

London’s Ovalhouse and theatre company Permanent Red have announced new play, An Injury, to run at the venue from July 18 to 22. Press night for the production will be on July 19.

Author: Kieran Hurley

Director: Alex Swift

Producer: Will Bourdillon

Musicals

Titanic the Musical has announced its first ever UK and Ireland tour, opening at the Mayflower Theatre in Southampton on April 12, 2018. The production will then transfer to Belfast, before visiting 12 other locations including Cardiff, Glasgow, Birmingham, Plymouth and Nottingham, finishing at the Churchill Theatre in Bromley on July 2018.

Authors: Maury Yeston (music and lyrics), Peter Stone (book)

Director: Thom Southerland

Producers: Danielle Tarento, Steven M Levy, Sean Sweeney and Vaughan Williams, in association with Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

Other

Arlene Phillips is to direct a gala evening of dance at London’s Adelphi Theatre to raise money for people who have been affected by the Grenfell Tower fire. It takes place on July 30 and will feature acts including Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures, Akram Khan, the stars of the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing and the Royal Ballet.

The National Theatre's production of Follies is to be broadcast live to cinemas later this year. The Stephen Sondheim musical, which stars Imelda Staunton, Janie Dee and Tracie Bennett, will be broadcast to 2,500 venues globally as part of National Theatre Live on November 16.

Producer: National Theatre

CASA Festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary by running an eight-week Latin American festival in collaboration with London’s Southwark Playhouse and Arcola Theatre from September 3 to October 29. Highlights include Thebes Land, performed inside a giant steel cage, as well as a reimagining of Shakespeare’s Othello, and Osmo, a play about a serial killer by theatre company Movicena.

Director and choreographer Shane Shambhu will perform his one-man show Confessions of a Cockney Temple Dancer at the Queen’s Theatre in Hornchurch on July 23, having been one of the first British Asian dance students to perform at the venue 22 years ago.