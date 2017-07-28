Production news round-up: Rhys Ifans cast in Old Vic play and Liverpool Everyman announces season

This week's production news includes the announcement that Rhys Ifans is to star in a reworked version of a Christmas Carol, and the musical Paint Your Wagon leads the Liverpool Everyman's new season.

Plays

Rhys Ifans is to star in a reworked version of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol at the Old Vic. It opens at the London theatre on November 29, with previews from November 18, running until January 20.

Author: Jack Thorne

Director: Matthew Warchus

Design: Rob Howell (set), Hugh Vanstone (lighting), Simon Baker (sound)

Music: Christopher Nightingale

Producer: Old Vic Theatre

Casting has been announced for Out of Joint’s upcoming production of Rita, Sue and Bob Too. James Atherton, Taj Atwal, Sally Bankes, Gemma Dobson, Samantha Robinson and David Walker will star in the production, which runs at the Octagon Theatre, London’s Royal Court and on tour from September.

Author: Andrea Dunbar

Director: Max Stafford-Clark

Design: Tim Shortall (set), Jason Taylor (lighting), Emma Laxton (sound)

Producer: Royal Court Theatre, Out of Joint and Octagon Theatre Bolton

How Not to Live in Suburbia, a production about living with chronic loneliness, will return to Soho Theatre in London from August 29 to September 2. It will then embark on a UK tour to locations including Norwich, Harlow, and Brighton until November 21, with further dates to be announced.

Author: Annie Siddons

Director: Justin Audibert

Producer: Jen Smethurst

Full casting has been announced for Uncle Vayna at Theatr Clwyd. The production will run from September 21 to October 14 at Theatre Clwyd and from October 18 to November 4 at Sheffield Theatres.

Author: Anton Chekhov, Adapted by Peter Gill

Director: Tamara Harvey

Producers: Theatr Clwyd and Sheffield Theatres

Casting has been announced for a re-imagining of Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard, which runs at Cardiff’s Sherman Theatre from October 13 to 28.

Author: Gary Owen

Director: Rachel O’Riordan

Cast: Morfydd Clark, Denise Black and Richard Mylan

Producer: The Sherman Theatre

Full casting has been announced for A Lady in the Van at Theatre Royal Bath. The production will run from August 17 to September 2.

Author: Alan Bennett

Director: Jonathan Church

Cast: Sara Kestelman, Sam Alexander, William Gaunt, James Northcote, Emma Amos, Lia Burge, Paul Hickey, Gabrielle Lloyd, David Shaw Parker, Steve Simmonds and Cat Simmons

Producer: Theatre Royal Bath

Casting has been announced for a new adaptation of Pride and Prejudice by comedian Sara Pascoe. Matt Whitchurch and Bethan Mary-James will lead the cast of the comic adaptation, alongside Rebecca D'Souza, Alice Haig, Rachel Partington and Olivia Onyehara. It runs at Nottingham Playhouse from September 15 to 30 and York Theatre Royal from October 4 to 14.

Director: Susannah Tresilian

Design: Carla Goodman (set), Mark Howland (lighting), Drew Baumohl (sound)

Music: Emmy the Great

Cast also includes: Matthew Romain, Alex Sawyer and Kerry Peers

Producers: Nottingham Playhouse and York Theatre Royal

Full casting has been announced for the National Theatre’s tour of Hedda Gabler. Madlena Nedeva, Christine Kavanagh, Abhin Galeya, Annabel Bates, Adam Best, and Richard Pyros will star alongside Lizzy Watts in the title role. The tour runs from October until March 2018.

Authors: Henrick Ibsen, Patrick Marber (adaptation)

Director: Ivo van Hove

Design: Jan Versweyveld (set and lighting), Tom Gibbons (sound), An D’Huys (costumes)

Producers: National Theatre

The UK and Ireland premiere of Milo Rau’s Compassion: The History of the Machine Gun, presented by Berlin’s Schaubuhne, will run as part of the Belfast International Arts Festival in October. The programme also includes French choreographer Rachid Ouramdane’s Tordre (Wrought), Compagnie Yoann Bourgeois’ He Who Falls (Celui Qui Tombe) and Wind Resistance by Karine Polwart.

Jemma Redgrave and Olivia Cotton will star in a UK tour of Duet for One. The play, about a musician and a psychiatrist, will run at Birmingham Repertory Theatre from September 22 to October 2, before touring to Cambridge, Richmond, Edinburgh and Malvern, where it will run until November 11.

Author: Tom Kempinski

Director: Robin Lefevre

Producers: Lee Dean and Daniel Schumann, in association with Birmingham Repertory Theatre

The UK premiere of Talk Radio has been announced to run at the Old Red Lion from August 29 to September 23. Thirty years after its inaugural production in New York, the play explores prejudices in ‘80s America and the power of the media to manipulate events.

Author: Eric Bogosian

Director: Sean Turner

Producer: Samuel Julyan

Musicals

A production of the musical Paint Your Wagon leads the Liverpool Everyman’s new season. Other shows in the spring 2018 season include a contemporary production of Othello, Anthony Burgess’ A Clockwork Orange, and a re-imagining of Henrik Ibsen’s Peer Gynt.

Rachel Tucker is to play a solo show in Scotland for the first time, with two dates at the Pleasance during the Edinburgh Fringe. The West End and Broadway performer will appear alongside pianist Kris Rawlinson at the Pleasance Forth on August 7 and 8.

Director: Guy Retallack

Stephanie Clift has joined the cast of The Wedding Singer for the remainder of its 2017 tour. The musical will take over from Lucie Jones in the role of Holly, and stars alongside Jon Robyns, Ray Quinn and Cassie Compton. It tours the UK until October 7.

Authors: Matthew Sklar (music), Chad Beguelin (book and lyrics), Tim Herlihy (book)

Director/choreographer: Nick Winston

Producers: Dan Looney, Paulden Hall Productions, Tom O’Connell, Jason Haigh-Ellery and Tim Lawson

Actor and musician Hershey Felder will play both Irving Berlin and Leonard Bernstein in two musical-plays about the composers which will alternate at London’s The Other Palace this autumn. Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin will run from September 22 to 24, September 27 to 28, and October 9 to 15, and Hershey Felder as Maestro Leonard Bernstein will show from September 25 to 26, September 30 to October 7 and October 18 to 22.

Other

Fierce Festival in Birmingham has announced its full line up for 2017, which will feature six world premieres from artists including Last Yearz Interesting Negro, and The Famous Lauren Barri Holstein. Other highlights include a trio of Canadian works curated in collaboration with Studio 303, Montreal; Adam Kinner and Christopher Willes’ Listening Choir; and French choreographer Michele Rizzo’s piece Higher, which explores “the agony and ecstasy of clubbing” through dance. The festival will run from October 16 to 22.

The Yard Theatre in London is having a Summer Celebration on Sunday July 30, which will include performance workshops for young people, a performance of You, Me, the World and Hackney, and various family activities.