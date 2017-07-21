Production news round-up: Fun Home to premiere in UK and Maureen Lipman will direct late husband’s play

Production news this week includes the UK premiere of Jeanine Tesori's Fun Home as part of the Young Vic's new season, and Maureen Lipman will direct her late husband's play at the Charing Cross Theatre.

Plays

The world premiere of Albion by Mike Bartlett, a revival of Summer and Smoke by Tennessee Williams and a new play by Anne Washburn based on TV series The Twilight Zone will feature in the Almeida Theatre’s new season. The north London theatre has also announced that James Graham’s Ink will transfer to the West End in September.

Read original story here.

An adaptation of Beowulf by Chris Thorpe and a new show, Beginners, by Tim Crouch are part of the Unicorn Theatre’s new season. Other highlights include Milo Rau’s Five Easy Pieces and Wild Life FM from Kim Noble and Pol Heyvaert.

Read original story here.

Toby Stephens, Lydia Leonard and Peter Polycarpou are to star in the UK transfer of Oslo. It will run at the National Theatre from September 5 before moving to the Harold Pinter Theatre in the West End.

Author: JT Rogers

Director: Bartlett Sher

Design: Michael Yeargan (set), Donald Holder (lighting),Peter John Still (sound), Catherine Zuber (costumes), 59 Productions (projections)

Producers: Lincoln Center Theater in association with Ambassador Theatre Group and Scott Delman

Read original story here

Maureen Lipman is to direct the world stage premiere of her late husband’s play The Knowledge. It will show at London’s Charing Cross Theatre from September 4 to November 11, with press night on September 11.

Author: Jack Rosenthal, Simon Block (adaptation)

Producers: Vaughan Williams and Steven M Levy

Read original story here

Former first minister of Scotland Alex Salmond is to perform in a show at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Alex Salmond Unleashed will run from August 13 to 27 at Assembly Rooms.

Director: Ian Talbot

Producers: Denise Silvey, Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh, Cahoots Theatre Company

Read original story here

Details have been confirmed for the London transfer of Alan Ayckbourn’s new two-part play The Divide, which runs at the Old Vic next year after its premiere at the Edinburgh International Festival. It will run from January 30 to February 10, with press night on February 3.

Director: Annabel Bolton

Cast includes: Jake Davies, Erin Doherty, Clare Burt, Thusitha Jayasundera and Sophie Melville

Producer: Old Vic Theatre and Edinburgh International Festival

Four works by Iranian theatre-maker Nassim Soleimanpour and a selection of stories from Muslim women called Hijab Stories lead the Bush Theatre in London’s new season. Other highlights include a new play called Heather about a children’s writer by Thomas Eccleshare and a Royal Exchange co-production of Parliament Square by James Fritz.

Stella Gonet is to star in a revival of John Patrick Shanley’s play Doubt, a Parable. It runs from September 6 to 30 at Southwark Playhouse, with press night on September 8.

Director: Che Walker

Producers: Making Productions and Graffiti Productions in association with MBL Productions and ProdUse Theatre

Deafinitely Theatre will mark its 15th anniversary with a site-specific production of Contractions. It will run at London’s New Diorama Theatre from November 1 to 29, as part of its new season.

Author: Mike Bartlett

Director: Paula Garfield

Producers: Deafinitely Theatre and New Diorama Theatre

Kathryn Hunter is to direct the world premiere of Napoleon Disrobed from Told by an Idiot. It is based on the novella The Death of Napoleon by Simon Leys and will run from January 25 to February 10 at Theatre Royal Plymouth and at the Arcola from February 14 to March 10.

Author: Told by an Idiot

Director: Kathryn Hunter

Producers: Arcola Theatre, Theatre Royal Plymouth

Read original story here

Camden People’s Theatre in London has launched its autumn season, which includes a new in-house production called Fog Everywhere, Sh!t Theatre’s Dolly Parton show, DollyWould, and a co-production with Barrel Organ on Anyone’s Guess How We Got Here. The season also features a clown show about sexuality called Just Don’t Do It and Queens of Sheba, an exploration of misogyny directed towards black women.

Gin for Breakfast will have its world premiere in London at the Tristan Bates Theatre for a four-week run from September 28 to October 21.

Author: Jess Moore

Director: Ryan Gage

Producer: Whatever Guise Productions

London’s Theatre 503 has launched its new season, which includes In Event of Moone Disaster by Andrew Thompson - a play about 80 years of sexual politics. Other highlights include coming of age drama Sid and Viv by Philip Correi, the UK premiere of The Dark Room by Angela Betzien and family show Scrooge and the Seven Dwarves.

Sheep, a play about sleep deprivation, will show at London’s White Bear Theatre from July 18 to August 5, with press night on July 20.

Author: David Cantor

Director: Georgia Leanne Harris

Producer: Tripped Theatre, in association with the White Bear Theatre

Musicals

Fun Home will have its UK premiere as part of the Young Vic’s new season, showing from June 18 to September 1, 2018. The London theatre has also announced the world premiere of The Jungle by Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson, which will be directed by Stephen Daldry. Other highlights from artistic director David Lan’s final season at the venue include a revival of The Brothers Size by Tarell Alvin McCraney and The Inheritance, a new play about gay life in contemporary New York.

Read original story here.

A revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Woman in White will run at London's Charing Cross Theatre later this year. The musical, which premiered in the West End in 2004, will be revived from November 20 to February 10, with press night on December 4.

Authors: Andrew Lloyd Webber (music), David Zippel (lyrics), Charlotte Jones (book)

Director: Thom Southerland

Design: Morgan Large (set), Rick Fisher (lighting), Andrew Johnson (sound), Jonathan Lipman (costumes)

Choreographer: Cressida Carre

Producers: Patrick Gracey, Steven M Levy and Vaughan Williams, by arrangement with the Really Useful Group

Red original story here.

Ian Reddington is to join the cast of Dusty Springfield musical Son of a Preacher Man. He joins Diana Vickers and Debra Stephenson in the tour, which begins on September 4, running until July 201.

Authors: Dusty Springfield (music), Warner Brown (book)

Director/choreographer: Craig Revel Horwood

Producers: Brian Berg, John Sachs, Andrew Berg and Kimberley Sachs for Eclipse Live, Michael Park for The Infinite Group, Paul Tyrer and Jamie Clark for TBO Productions, Churchill Theatre Bromley and executive producers Andrew Green and Ben White, all on behalf of Dusty Touring Ltd

Read original story here

Emmerdale star Natalie Anderson will join the cast of Fat Friends - The Musical alongside the previously announced Sam Bailey, Jodie Prenger and Elaine C Smith. It runs from November 7 to December 2 at Leeds Grand Theatre before a UK tour.

Author: Kay Mellor (book), Nicholas Lloyd Webber (music)

Director: Kay Mellor

Producer: Joshua Andrews and Adam Spiegel