Production news round-up: Of Mice and Men to tour and Craig Revel Horwood cast in Annie

This week's production news includes announcements that choreographer Craig Revel Horwood is to play Miss Hannigan in Annie and Of Mice and Men will tour the UK for 10 weeks. There is also casting news for Matilda the Musical, a new Dusty Springfield musical and a new James Graham play.

Musicals

Choreographer Craig Revel Horwood is to play Miss Hannigan in the West End production of Annie for 10 weeks, from September 18 to November 26. It has also been announced that booking for the musical at the Piccadilly Theatre has extended to February 18.

Authors: Thomas Meehan (book), Charles Strouse (music) and Martin Charnin (lyrics)

Director: Nikolai Foster

Producer: Michael Harrison and David Ian

David Shannon and Gina Beck are among new cast members announced for the London production of Matilda the Musical. Shannon will take on the role of Miss Trunchbull from September 12 in the musical, which is currently booking at the Cambridge Theatre until May 28, 2018.

Authors: Tim Minchin (music and lyrics), Dennis Kelly (book)

Cast includes: Tom Edden, Marianne Benedict, Keisha Amponsa Banson, Richard Astbury, David Birch, Maria Graciano, Karina Hind, Peter Houston and Katie Lee

Director: Matthew Warchus

Producer: Royal Shakespeare Company

Full casting has been announced for Dusty Springfield musical Son of a Preacher Man. Starring the previously announced Diana Vickers, it will tour from September 4 to July 7, 2018.

Authors: Dusty Springfield (music), Warner Brown (book)

Director/choreographer: Craig Revel Horwood

Cast includes: Michael Howe, Michelle Long, Kate Hardisty, Cassiopeia Berkeley-Agyepong, Lewis Kidd, Liam Vincent-Kilbride, Jon Bonner, Rachel McAllister, Ellie-Jane Goddard, Gary Mitchinson and Jess Barker

Producer: Brian Berg, John Sachs, Andrew Berg and Kimberley Sachs for Eclipse Live, Michael Park for The Infinite Group, Paul Tyrer and Jamie Clark for TBO Productions, Churchill Theatre Bromley and executive producers Andrew Green and Ben White, all on behalf of Dusty Touring Ltd

Ben Lewis is to take over the title role in Andrew Lloyd Webber musical The Phantom of the Opera in the West End. He will be joined by Jeremy Taylor as Raoul and Kelly Mathieson as Christine, with Amy Manford alternating in the role of Christine. The musical is running at Her Majesty’s Theatre in London, with the new cast taking over on September 4.

Authors: Andrew Lloyd Webber (music), Charles Hart (lyrics), Richard Stilgoe (book and lyrics)

Director: Harold Prince

Producers: Cameron Mackintosh and the Really Useful Theatre Company

An immersive production of rock musical Hair is to hold a 'clothing optional performance' during its run at the Vaults in London, on November 11. Hair originally ran at the Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester and will be running at the Vaults, beneath Waterloo station, from October 4 to January 14.

Authors: James Rado and Gerome Ragni (book and lyrics), Galt MacDermot (music)

Director: Jonathan O'Boyle

Producers: Aria Entertainment, Senbla and the Hope Mill Theatre

A new musical called More More More about the “rise and fall” of comedian Michael Barrymore is in development. The musical is currently a research and development project, with two performances scheduled on September 26 and 27 at the Pleasance Theatre in London.

Authors: Natasha Sutton Williams and Bern Roche Farrelly (book and lyrics), Sutton Williams (music)

Director: Lee Lyford

Producer: Steph Weller

Plays

Of Mice and Men has been announced to tour for 10-weeks, opening at the Marlowe Theatre in Canterbury on January 29, 2018. The production will visit locations including Liverpool, Glasgow, Salisbury, Brighton, Tunbridge Wells and Manchester, where it will run until April 14, 2018.

Author: John Steinbeck

Director: Guy Unsworth

Design: David Woodhead

Producers: Selladoor Productions in association with the Marlowe Theatre Canterbury

Rachael Stirling and Susan Wokoma have joined the cast of Labour of Love in the West End. They are joined by Kwong Loke, Dickon Tyrrell and the previously announced Martin Freeman and Sarah Lancashire. Labour of Love runs at the Noel Coward Theatre from September 15 to December 2, with press night on September 25.

Author: James Graham

Director: Jeremy Herrin

Design: Lee Newby (e.g.), Neil Austin (lighting), Paul Arditti (sound), Duncan McLean (video)

Producers: Headlong and the Michael Grandage Company

The full, uncensored script of Joe Orton’s play Loot will be performed for the first time later this year. It will be performed at the Park Theatre and the Watermill Theatre in Newbury more than 50 years after its premiere, which was censored by the Lord Chamberlain. Permission has been granted by Orton’s estate for the production, running from August 17 to September 24 in London and from September 28 to October 21 in Newbury.

Director: Michael Fentiman

Design: Gabirella Slade (set), Elliot Griggs (lighting), Max Pappenheim (sound)

Producers: Tom O’Connell, James Seabright and the Watermill Theatre in association with the King’s Head Theatre and Park Theatre

A new adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde will be embarking on a five-month UK tour from September 20 to March 2018, visiting locations including Basingstoke, Southport, Ayr, York and Cambridge. It is adapted by Nick Lane, who uses his own experience of being permanently injured in a car accident aged 26 to imagine Jekyll as a physically weakened man who discovers a cure for his ailments.

Director: Nick Lane

Design: Victoria Spearing (set), Claire Childs (lighting), Naomi Gibbs (costumes)

Composer: Tristan Parks

Producer: Adrian McDougall

National Theatre Wales has confirmed a mixed cast of professional actors, including one who is also a local steelworker, and community members for its production about the Port Talbot steelworks called We’re Still Here. It will run from September 15 to 30 at the Byass Works, Port Talbot.

Author: Rachel Trezise

Directors: Evie Manning, Rhiannon White

Cast includes: Sam Coombes, Ioan Hefin, Jason May, Simon Nehan, Sion Tudor Owen, Callum Bailey, Isabelle Coombs, Dylan John and Joseph Reynolds

Producers: National Theatre Wales and Common Wealth

Coronation Street star Catherine Cusack will lead the cast of the UK tour of Judith: A Parting from the Body. It will run from September 5 to 30, visiting London, Poole and Colchester.

Author: Howard Barker

Director: Robyn Winfield-Smith

Cast also includes: Kristin Hutchinson, Liam Smith

Producer: REND Productions and Lighthouse Poole

Deadline Day, a new play about class, the north-south divide and football will premiere at London’s Theatre N16 on August 30 and run until September 16. An all northern cast will perform the play.

Authors: John Hickman and Steve Robertson

Director: Sarah Chapleo

Producer: Jamie Eastlake for Eastlake Productions

Nothing to Perform, a play about the struggles of a northern man working as a caretaker in the performing arts department of a university, will show at the Camden Fringe Festival. It will run at the Cockpit from August 11 to 13.

Author: Scott Howland

Director: Harriet Taylor

Cast includes: Andy Newton-Lee

Producers: Howland and Taylor

Other

Sergei Polunin’s company Project Polunin will present a mixed programme of new and revived work at the London Coliseum from December 5 to 10. The programme will feature an international cast and creative team, including Polunin himself.

Producers: David Banks and Gabrielle Tana