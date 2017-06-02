Prince musical to tour the UK in 2018

A jukebox musical based on the songs of Prince will begin a national tour next year.

Purple Rain is described as a ‘live music and dance celebration’ of the artist, who died in April last year.

It will feature 26 musicians, singers and dancers as well as many of Prince’s songs, including Raspberry Beret, Kiss and Purple Rain.

The show is directed by Gary Lloyd, who has previously directed Thriller Live in the West End and Carrie the Musical at London’s Southwark Playhouse.

Lloyd said: “Prince’s music and constant reinvention is legendary, so to get the opportunity to bring that and all his colourful characters to the theatrical stage is a dream.

“There is also a real appetite for live music shows that showcase the musicians as part of the performance. Prince was all about this. Prince was a consummate, theatrical artist, but in our show his music is the star.”

From February 1, 2018 the show will tour to UK venues including the Churchill Theatre in Bromley, Manchester Opera House, Birmingham Hippodrome and Hull New Theatre.

It is produced by Adam Spiegel, Mark Goucher and Claire-Bridget Kenwright. Casting and further tour dates are to be announced.