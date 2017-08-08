Pop-up Elizabethan replica theatre planned for York

Plans have been submitted to recreate the 16th-century Rose Theatre as a temporary pop-up in York city centre.

Lunchbox Theatrical Productions, which previously constructed a pop-up Globe Theatre in New Zealand, is behind the plans.

According to the Yorkshire Post, the open-roofed Elizabethan-style theatre would house almost 1,000 people and it is hoped the inaugural season, scheduled to begin next June, would run for 10 weeks.

The original Rose Theatre was built in London in 1587 and staged some of Shakespeare’s early plays.

James Cundall, chief executive of Lunchbox Theatrical Productions, told the Yorkshire Post: “As a proud Yorkshireman, I am truly excited to be creating this venue in the heart of York. It’s hoped that it will excite both locals and tourists, and create a new legacy for the city.

“The performances will be innovative and fun, and will showcase heritage theatre at its best. It is our aim to get as many children from the region to see four of Shakespeare’s greatest plays probably for the first time.”

The plans are due to go before a planning committee at York City Council later this year.