Pleasance unveils winners of new Edinburgh awards scheme

Rhum and Clay Theatre Company’s Testosterone has been announced as one of the winners of the Pleasance’s new in-house Edinburgh Festival Fringe awards.

The show about a transgender man won best theatre, family, music or dance show at the Pleasance’s inaugural Indies.

Each company performing at the Pleasance’s Edinburgh venues was able to cast one vote in its own category for another company to win the award, with the companies that received the most votes winning.

Other winners of the awards, which are named after Pleasance founder Christopher Richardson’s dog Indie, include Hailtothepeople’s Poll Function for best theatre, family, music or dance newcomer.

Joseph Morpurgo: Hammerhead won best comedy, cabaret or variety show, while Evelyn Mok: Hymen Manoeuvre won best newcomer in the same category.

Shanghai Dramatic Arts Centre’s The Dreamer, which is inspired by Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream and The Peony Pavilion by his Chinese contemporary Tang Xianzu, won a Spirit of the Pleasance award.

Skin, by 201 Dance Company, was recognised for best poster design.

Anthony Alderson, Pleasance director, said: “The 70th anniversary of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe has been one of the best festivals I can remember. The quality of the work created is unprecedented, with three Pleasance Fringe Firsts and a Pleasance act winning in both Comedy Awards categories in this landmark year.

“Our incredible staff have pulled off an amazing festival and we look forward to sharing another brilliant programme with you next year.”