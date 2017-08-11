Pleasance gala to campaign for better accessibility at the fringe

Pleasance will host its first accessibility gala at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe to raise awareness of the lack of disabled access at the festival.

The event, featuring performances from disabled artists, has been organised by writer and access consultant Joshua Hepple, and will include comedians Laurence Clark, Spring Day and Lost Voice Guy.

According to Pleasance, only half of the 300 fringe venues currently have wheelchair access.

Of a total of 3,398 shows at this year’s festival, 52 have a relaxed performance, seven have an audio-described performance, 32 have a captioned performance and 29 a signed performance.

The gala, which is captioned and wheelchair-accessible, will take place on August 14 at 7pm in Pleasance’s Queen Dome and tickets are priced at £5.