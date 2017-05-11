Pleasance to bring more ‘technically advanced’ shows to Edinburgh under new partnership

Pleasance Theatre Trust has announced a new partnership with the Edinburgh International Conference Centre for this year’s Edinburgh Fringe.

It is hoped that the partnership will enable Pleasance to programme shows that can take advantage of the EICC’s technical facilities and large spaces, programming productions that might not otherwise have been possible at the fringe.

The venue will present four headline shows for Pleasance, including a one-off performance of dance show Requiem for Aleppo, whose proceeds will go to the Syria Relief charity.

While the Conference Centre has hosted a number fringe shows in past years under the name Venue 150 @EICC, it has not previously been linked to an existing venue operator.

It also hosts a number of shows each year for the Edinburgh International Festival.

Other shows featuring as part of Pleasance’s partnership with EICC include comedian and ventriloquist Nina Conti’s In Your Face and Cirkopolis by Canadian circus company Cirque Eloize. This will be the company’s first performance at the Edinburgh Fringe in almost 20 years.

Anthony Alderson, director of the Pleasance, said: “The incredible technical facilities will allow us to present work that previously could not have considered coming to the festival. Presenting work and artists at the very pinnacle of their careers alongside those starting out is central to the Pleasance Theatre Trust’s aims. We are already in discussion with a number of shows for the 2018 and 2019 festivals.”

Chief executive of EICC Marshall Dallas said: “The Edinburgh Festival Fringe is integral to our city’s offering to the world and, as part of EICC’s increasing support of Edinburgh’s festivals, myself and the team are delighted to be working in partnership with the Pleasance.”

The Conference Centre’s remit is to drive economic impact to the city. Owned by City of Edinburgh Council, it also operates as an independent commercial venture.