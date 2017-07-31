Playwright Sam Shepard dies aged 73

Sam Shepard, the Pulitzer prize-winning playwright and a major figure in contemporary American theatre, has died at the age of 73.

His death on July 30 followed a long period of illness with the rare neurological condition amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

A product of New York’s radical theatre scene in the 1960s, Shepard was also known as an actor, screenwriter and author.

His 1978 play Buried Child, recently revived at the Trafalgar Studios, won the following year’s Pulitzer prize, its promise confirmed by a run of often darkly sardonic plays that included True West (1980), Fool for Love (1983) and A Lie of the Mind (1985).

More recently, A Particle of Dread: Oedipus Variations was premiered by the Field Day theatre company in Derry as part of its City of Culture programme in 2015, while Fool for Love was revived by Found 111 in 2016. His 2006 satire God of Hell can currently be seen at London’s Theatre N16.

As an actor, Shepard was nominated for an Academy award for his role as test pilot Chuck Yeager in the 1983 film The Right Stuff and most recently seen in the Netflix series Bloodline.

Among early tributes, the actor-producer and creator of the US version of House of Cards, Beau Willimon, said: “Sam Shepard is one of the greats… he wrote of what he saw with fearless, tireless honesty. RIP maestro.”

Actor Jason Alexander described Shepard as “a great man of the theatre” and publishers Samuel French tweeted: “An angry, necessary and prescient voice in theatre.”

A full obituary will appear in this week’s edition of The Stage.