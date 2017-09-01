Playwright Ann Jellicoe dies aged 90

Playwright Ann Jellicoe, a prominent female voice in the generation dominated by "angry young men" who transformed British theatre in the late 1950s and early 1960s, has died at the age of 90.

Born in Middlesbrough, she trained as an actor at the Central School of Speech and Drama and came to national attention in 1958 when her first play, The Sport of My Mad Mother, won the Observer newspaper's playwriting competition and was staged at London's Royal Court Theatre.

International success followed with 1961's The Knack, first seen at the Arts Theatre, Cambridge and subsequently at the Royal Court and in New York. A film version was awarded the Palm D'Or at the 1965 Cannes film festival.

Jellicoe was also an acute adapter of plays by Ibsen and Chekhov and served as the Royal Court's literary manager from 1972 to 1974.

She founded London's Cockpit Theatre Club and the Colway Theatre Trust (now Claque Theatre) in Dorset in 1979, where she championed large-scale community plays, acting as playwright and director. She also commissioned leading figures such as David Edgar, Howard Barker, Fay Weldon and Charles Wood to write plays based on local stories and performed by large casts of local people.

The company's first play, Edgar's Entertaining Strangers, was also staged at the National Theatre in 1987, with Peter Hall directing a company led by Judi Dench and Tim Pigott-Smith.

Paying tribute, collaborator and friend Edgar said: "Ann challenged existing theatrical form with The Sport of My Mad Mother and invented a new one with her community plays. She could be a little grand – her husband Roger remarked that he was Tory in attitudes but radical in manner, while Ann was the reverse.

"But she was able to cajole writers, directors and designers to work for a pittance and to inspire thousands of ordinary people to do extraordinary things, and make great pieces of theatre thereby. She was a living demonstration of how theatre changes lives."

A full obituary will appear in a future issue of The Stage.