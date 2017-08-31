Plays by Maxine Peake and James Graham lead Hull City of Culture season

New plays by Maxine Peake and James Graham have been announced as part of Hull UK City of Culture 2017’s final season.

The Last Testament of Lillian Bilocca, written by Peake, is a site-specific commission from Hull Truck Theatre that will take place at Hull's historic Guildhall.

Hull Truck Theatre will also present a new comedy by Graham about Hull as the city of culture, which is due to open in 2018.

Other highlights include the world premiere of Tanika Gupta's adaptation of the best-selling novel A Short History of Tractors in Ukrainian, directed by Mark Babych.

Hull UK City of Culture’s fourth and final season, Tell the World, will run from October to December.

The season will also see the culmination of Slung Low’s year-long project, Flood, which will be staged against the backdrop of people's homes and the Victoria Dock.

Other highlights of the programme include Blast Theory's 2097: We Made Ourselves Over and curious directive's virtual reality project Frogman, which recently premiered in Edinburgh.

Pub Corner Poets' show about suicide and grief called Little Sad Man and Bellow Theatre's Bare Skin on Briny Waters will also come to Hull Truck, following runs at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Following its £16 million redevelopment programme, the newly opened Hull New Theatre's previously announced first season includes work from Opera North, Northern Ballet and the National Theatre, plus The Kings of Hull, a world premiere from John Godber.

Hull UK City of Culture’s final season also includes a month-long showcase called Out of this Word, featuring top writers, poets, playwrights, artists and musicians from across the UK.

Martin Green, director of Hull 2017, said: "2017 has by any measure been a revelatory time for Hull and with season four, the thrilling journey continues.

“We've an outstanding programme to take the UK's first cultural quadrennial into 2018, which will challenge as well as entertain, ask questions and bring people together. The city's new found confidence and its growing reputation for culture and creativity help lay the foundations for Hull to take its place as at the heart of the North and in the nation's cultural future."

The season at a glance:

The Last Testament of Lillian Bilocca by Maxine Peake

Directed by Sarah Frankcom and Imogen Knight

November 3 to 18

Guildhall

A Short History of Tractors in Ukrainian by Tanika Gupta

Directed by Mark Babych

September 22 to October 14

Hull Truck Theatre

Flood by Slung Low

September 26 to October 8

Victoria Dock

Frogman by Curious Directive

November 1 to 11

The Deep and The Old Market