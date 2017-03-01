The Play That Goes Wrong extends until 2018

The Play That Goes Wrong has announced that it will be extending until February 25, 2018.

Mischief Theatre’s Olivier award-winning show is now in its third year at the Duchess Theatre in London’s West End. It was previously booking until September 2017.

It has also embarked on a 16 week tour of Australia, and will complete a UK tour in July. A previously announced Broadway run of the production featuring the original West End cast opens on March 9.

Mischief’s other production, The Comedy About a Bank Robbery, is currently playing at the Criterion Theatre, and its show Peter Pan Goes Wrong was broadcast on BBC1 on New Year’s Eve.

Mischief Theatre founder Henry Lewis said: “We are baffled that audiences continue to visit the ever failing Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society at the Duchess Theatre in the West End. We really hoped to cut costs this year with only one set of terrible actors having to perform. Regrettably this year will see the Broadway, West End, Australian and UK tour casts all forget their lines, miss their cues and have on-stage arguments.”

The production is co-written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields.