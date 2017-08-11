Plans for £75m creative arts building at Leeds Beckett University given green light

Leeds City Council has approved plans for a new £75 million creative arts building at Leeds Beckett University.

The 14,500 sq metre facility will contain a theatre and a black box studio, and will bring together the faculties of performing arts, film, fashion and music. Currently the departments are spread across separate locations in the city.

Leeds Beckett University runs undergraduate BA courses in dance, performing arts and performance, as well as MA courses in performance and choreography.

The designs, by Hawkins\Brown Architects, also include a 220-seat cinema and studios for fashion, dance, film, green screen, stop motion animation, Foley sound recording, music recording and post-production.

Andrew Fryer, dean of the school of film, music and performing arts at Leeds Beckett, said: “The creative arts building will provide a home for our creative community of academics, students, researchers and practitioners, with spaces full of character that draw on Leeds Beckett University’s heritage for diverse learning skills opportunities.

“At the centre of the building will be innovative learning spaces, which will allow students and staff from the school to collaborate in new and dynamic ways. We want this to be a centrepiece for the growing cultural landscape of Leeds, part of the city's European Capital of Culture 2023 bid and a place to meet, drop by or simply visit because it’s just a great place to be.”

The creative arts building will be located at the edge of Leeds’ Civic Quarter opposite the Civic Hall.

Work will begin on the building at the end of this year, and the university is aiming to complete works by 2020.