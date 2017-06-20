In pictures: Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill production photography

New images have been released of the London production of Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill, starring Audra McDonald, ahead of the show’s official opening on June 27.

The six-time Tony award-winner will be making her West End debut in the production, which began previews at Wyndham’s Theatre on June 17.

The production is due to run until September 9.

Directed by Lonnie Price, it tells the life story of Billie Holliday and features the songs that made her famous.

McDonald won a record sixth Tony award for her role in the Broadway production of the show, in 2014.