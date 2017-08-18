Petition to save threatened Greenwich Dance gathers speed

A petition to protect a London dance organisation after its Arts Council England national portfolio funding was pulled has reached nearly 3,000 signatures.

Greenwich Dance, an organisation that provides support and services for dancers, lost its national portfolio organisation status in the latest ACE funding round.

The organisation had been awarded £960,000 over the previous 2015 to 2018 NPO funding round. It also receives funding from its local council and the Charlton Athletic Community Trust.

Equity has backed a petition, which was launched by its members in support of Greenwich Dance, for the Arts Council to protect the organisation, and has confirmed it is meeting with the Arts Council to discuss the funding cut.

The union says that the funding cut has left a gap in the funding of the provision of services and training opportunities available for freelance dancers.

Addressed to Arts Council officials including chairman Nicholas Serota, the petition has so far received more than 2,830 signatures.

The campaign argues that Greenwich Dance plays a “vital role” in the dance ecology of the country, and that the Arts Council’s decision “directly affects its capacity to continue operating in the future”.

A statement published on the online campaign said: “We seek to strengthen Greenwich Dance’s case when applying for alternative funding streams and aim to lobby for their future support as the organisation that is best placed to provide much needed critical support for the independent dance sector in England.”

It adds that the organisation provides support for artists and dance companies of all levels, including affordable professional classes, subsidised studio and office space, performance space, associate artist opportunities and marketing advice.

Equity’s Paul Fleming, industrial organiser with responsibility for contemporary dance, said: “We wanted to have a much clearer understanding about why the Arts Council has made such a cut that has had a massive effect on freelance dancers’ opportunities to advance their careers.

“The Arts Council does not seem to be funding anything in a comparable way, which leaves a gap in provision for freelance dancers.”

He added: “It was a really positive move that the Arts Council was so willing to meet with the union to talk about it, we are pleased they were able to be engaged.”

A spokeswoman for the Arts Council said: “Greenwich Dance’s application was assessed as making a contribution to our goals. However, competition for national portfolio funding was very high and other applications were felt to make a stronger contribution.

“As a national portfolio organisation, Greenwich Dance has provided a space, platforms and expertise to support artists, delivered training and participation for students and promoted dance for all in its local community.”

The spokeswoman said that NPO funding was just one avenue for ACE to invest in the arts, and that it would continue to work with Greenwich Dance to support it “in other ways”.