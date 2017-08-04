Performance of Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill cancelled due to sickness

Tonight’s performance of Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill has been cancelled as its star Audra McDonald recovers from sickness.

The performance was due to take place at 7.45 this evening (August 4) at Wyndham’s Theatre in London, but was called off just before 3pm.

A statement from Delfont Mackintosh said: This evening’s performance (Friday 4th August) of Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill at Wyndham’s Theatre has been cancelled as Audra McDonald recovers from an illness.

“Ms McDonald is incredibly disappointed to be missing this performance and hopes to be back on stage performing as Billie Holiday as soon as possible.”

The statement adds that patrons for August 4 should contact wherever they purchased the tickets from to rebook.

The official Facebook and Twitter pages will be updated regarding future performances, however a spokesman for the production said that tomorrow’s performance is expected to go ahead as planned.

Lady Day, a show about jazz singer Billie Holiday, runs at Wyndham’s Theatre until September 9.