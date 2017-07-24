Paint Your Wagon musical leads Liverpool Everyman new season

A production of the musical Paint Your Wagon leads the Liverpool Everyman’s new season.

Other shows in the spring 2018 season include a contemporary production of Othello, Anthony Burgess’ A Clockwork Orange, and a re-imagining of Henrik Ibsen’s of Peer Gynt.

The theatre has confirmed it will continue with a repertory format in 2018, after announcing last year that it would return to using a rep company after a 25-year hiatus.

Full casting for the 2018 company will be announced November. The company will perform four shows over five months in the spring 2018 season, from March to July 2018.

Paint Your Wagon: A Musical Play, which has book and lyrics by Alan J. Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, will be directed by Liverpool and Everyman artistic director Gemma Bodinetz. She will also direct Othello.

Nick Bagnall will direct A Clockwork Orange and Bob Farquhar’s An Adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s Peer Gynt.

Bodinetz said: “We are still reeling from the joy and the intensity of this year’s season and have attempted in our second season to build on all we have learned and all our audiences seemed to appreciate.

“If last season looked at our struggle to retain our humanity against all odds, then this season of plays looks at our attempts to shake it all up and do it differently.”

Season at a glance:

Paint Your Wagon: A Musical Play by Alan J. Lerner and Frederick Loewe

Directed by Gemma Bodinetz

A Clockwork Orange by Anthony Burgess

Directed by Nick Bagnall

Othello by William Shakespeare

Directed by Gemma Bodinetz

An Adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s Peer Gynt by Bob Farquhar

Directed by Nick Bagnall