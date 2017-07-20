From Page to Stage unveils 56-strong company for 2017

From Page to Stage has announced a cast of 56 actors who will perform in its summer festival of new musical work at London’s Other Palace.

For the first time, the festival will use a repertory company who will perform across the four showcase musicals.

Aria Entertainment’s From Page to Stage has also announced 18 creatives, as well as musicians and more than 50 composers and new writers who will present fully-staged main house productions as well as readings, workshops and showcases.

Finnish actor Miiko Toiviainen will make his UK debut in the lead role in a staged reading of XY, a musical about an intersex character, alongside Gemma Sutton, Miranda Wilford, Matilda Shapland and Max Reader.

Toiviainen said: "There’s a real need for positive representations of trans, non-binary and intersex characters on our stages.

“I’m a trans guy myself. The character of Chris is intersex, so although his background is different from mine, there’s still the strong connection of being raised in the wrong gender role.”

He added: “As an actor I find the topic crucially important and current; so getting to breathe life into a show like XY is incredibly thrilling for me - and a first through musical theatre.”

A repertory company has been announced to perform the family shows, including Jake Brunger and Pippa Cleary’s Chicken Little and a production called Dinostory. The cast includes John Jack, Francesca Ellis, Gloria Onitiri, and Laura Mansell.

They will be joined by Lauren Allan, Louise Young, Josie Kemp, Michael Storrs, Alex Spinney, Martin Dickinson, Kate Hume, Callum Scott Howells, Chloe Carrington, Lizzie Bea, Daniel Bailey, Richard Carson and Tim Oxbrow.

Another repertory company will also perform the four showcase musicals One Way, The Edinburgh 7, The Girls Of Downey Hall and Cult!.

Casting has also been announced for an adaptation of Dick King Smith’s The Queen’s Nose by Charles Miller and Tim Sanders and a staged reading of Rebel Song by Christopher Dickins and Tom Wright, with additional music Jacquelyn Hynes.

Andrew Lloyd Webber, owner of the Other Palace, said: "I am thrilled that Katy Lipson is bringing From Page to Stage to the Other Palace, in August. It buoys my hope that the Other Palace will become a breeding ground for new musicals and a genuine hub for anyone interested in musical theatre.”

Casting for headline musical Some Lovers, by Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater, and the concerts is to be confirmed.

The festival runs from August 14 to September 3.